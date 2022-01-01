SteamLevelU - Steam upgrade website
SteamLevelU
Steam upgrade website
We help Steam users level up their account through item exchange or direct cash payment.
Increase the limit on the number of friends in the list
The original limit is 250 seats for your friends. Active players obviously not enough, so with a level upgrade of just one, the limit will automatically increase by 5 seats.
Exclusive backgrounds for the profile
Creating an badge from the game cards, you automatically get a background for your profile. Thanks to which you can use to decorate your Steam profile,
more info here.
Discount Coupon for Game
If you raise your badge level, you will have a chance to get a discount coupon for a random game.
Being in the public eye of your friends
The higher your level, the higher the link to your profile will be in your friends' profile. Each profile has only six friends with the highest levels, therefore many people prefer to be in this block with their friends.
Changing the color and shape of the badge
Each ten levels have a different color badge, which can serve as a good decoration of the profile for its owner, as well as the shape of the badge itself, which changes once for every hundred levels. Many people choose one or another level based on the color design.
Exclusive emoticons
Creating a badge from the game cards, you automatically get a emoticon in your inventory.
Increase the number of showcases
For every 10 levels you will be given the opportunity to add one showcase. For example, having level 50 you will have 5 showcases, and at level 110 you will have 11 showcases. For most players, it's a way to draw attention to their profile, tell friends and profile guests about their gaming hobbies and achievements, workshop work, and many other things.
Individual Order
Not enough sets on the site and you want the highest level on Steam? You can write to our technical support and we will find sets for you at the best prices!
Referral system
We have a referral system with which you can earn money on our site. Look for the referral link for friends on your profile.
Games for Steam
We have licensed game keys, STEAM keys.